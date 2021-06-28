Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Robinhood Wants Class Decertified For Unwanted Texts Suit

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 9:43 PM EDT) -- Robinhood asked a Washington federal court on Friday to decertify a class of state residents who allegedly received unwanted text messages from the trading app, claiming its sole representative as well as the class counsel were dishonest about the origins of the texts.

Judge Thomas O. Rice of the Eastern District of Washington certified the class in January and designated plaintiff Isaac Gordon as the class representative, who alleged he had received unsolicited texts through the app's "refer a friend" feature. In his first discovery responses this past April, Gordon noted two text messages he received in July 2019, saying his relationship with...

