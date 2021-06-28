Robinhood Wants Class Decertified For Unwanted Texts Suit

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 9:43 PM EDT) -- Robinhood asked a Washington federal court on Friday to decertify a class of state residents who allegedly received unwanted text messages from the trading app, claiming its sole representative as well as the class counsel were dishonest about the origins of the texts. Judge Thomas O. Rice of the Eastern District of Washington certified the class in January and designated plaintiff Isaac Gordon as the class representative, who alleged he had received unsolicited texts through the app's "refer a friend" feature. In his first discovery responses this past April, Gordon noted two text messages he received in July 2019, saying his relationship with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS