Ill. Farm Secures Insurer's Defense Of Golf Cart Accident Suit

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 9:09 PM EDT) -- A Seventh Circuit panel on Monday said a horse farm's insurer must defend it in a suit brought by a man who claims he was injured when he was run over by a golf cart driven by an employee at an off-premises riding center, finding that the policy covers both the farm's property and its business activities. The federal appeals court panel concluded in its published ruling that American Bankers Insurance Co. of Florida did not issue a farm-owner policy to Kane County, Illinois-based St. Charles Farms that only covered its property, in the way that a homeowner's policy would. Instead,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS