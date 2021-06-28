Discovery Talks 'Abysmally Failed' In VW Suit, Judge Says

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 6:08 PM EDT) -- Volkswagen and a proposed class of car buyers have dragged their feet on discovery for records of vehicles that were allegedly used as loaners but didn't meet safety standards, in what a Virginia federal judge called a "grave disappointment" Monday. A group of consumers has sought court sanctions against Volkswagen, accusing the German car company's lawyers of holding back data on cars that would fall under the suit, which aims to recoup money for vehicles the buyers claim were loaned out or test-driven before being sold. Volkswagen says that the data was sent through brokers and that it may not have...

