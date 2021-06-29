Kossoff Can't Pause Ex-Clients' Suits Seeking Missing Funds

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 2:05 PM EDT) -- A judge has declined to stay multiple actions seeking to recover millions in missing escrow funds from New York City real estate attorney Mitchell Kossoff, rejecting his argument that moving ahead would compromise his Fifth Amendment right not to self-incriminate. In a one-page order issued Monday, New York Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Schecter said that the case records include "no indication" that "actual criminal proceedings" into Kossoff are underway. And, regardless, the financial records sought in the instant suits "cannot be withheld by him on Fifth Amendment grounds." The decision comes after the defendants in several consolidated actions — all former...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS