Trump Org, CFO Indicted On Tax Charges In Landmark Case

Law360, New York (July 1, 2021, 10:37 AM EDT) -- The Trump Organization and Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg were hit with tax fraud and other charges Thursday following a yearslong investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney's office into allegations of financial improprieties at former President Donald Trump's business. Allen Weisselberg, center, departs Manhattan criminal court Thursday. Weisselberg was arraigned a day after a grand jury returned an indictment charging him and the Trump Organization with tax crimes. Trump himself was not charged. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Weisselberg and the Trump Organization pled not guilty during a brief proceeding before New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan in Manhattan. Both Weisselberg and the Trump...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS