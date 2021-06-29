Walmart To Pay $10M To Resolve Ill. Biometric Privacy Suit

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 8:09 PM EDT) -- Walmart Inc. has agreed to pay $10 million to resolve claims that it violated Illinois' landmark biometric privacy law when it required workers to scan their handprints to access cash registers without obtaining informed consent, in a deal approved by a Chicago state court judge. Cook County Circuit Court Judge Pamela McLean Meyerson determined that the settlement was fair and reasonable, noting that it was reached after arms-length negotiations and mediation, and that a high percentage of class members — 46%, or more than 10,000 members — have already submitted claim forms. The settlement was approved by Judge Meyerson on June 16....

