Sanctioned Chemical Co. Asks To Salvage IP Invalidity Claims

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 9:31 PM EDT) -- True Chemical Solutions has urged U.S. District Judge Alan Albright to let it argue that Performance Chemical Co.'s patents tied to oil and gas delivery trailers are invalid, even if discovery misconduct doomed the company's infringement defenses. In a Monday motion for reconsideration, True Chem said the misconduct that doomed its chance at beating PCCs infringement claims was completely unrelated to the invalidity counterclaims, and that there's a public benefit to letting the company pursue a "meritorious invalidity case." "Eliminating invalid patents benefits the public because, upon a finding of invalidity, the public is free to use the previously-patented subject matter...

