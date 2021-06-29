LA Angels To Blame For Pitcher's Overdose Death, Suits Claim

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 5:56 PM EDT) -- The Los Angeles Angels caused pitcher Tyler Skaggs' opioid overdose death by fostering a "toxic environment" where a drug-addicted team employee was allowed to peddle pills to players, Skaggs' family alleged in a pair of bombshell lawsuits filed Tuesday in California and Texas. Skaggs' parents and widow are suing the team's controlling companies, former head of communications Tim Mead and former communications director Eric Kay for wrongful death and gross negligence over Skaggs' 2019 fatal overdose on fentanyl, oxycodone and grain alcohol in a Texas hotel. "[W]ere it not for the fentanyl in the counterfeit pill provided by Angels employee Eric...

