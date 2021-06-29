Resident Seeks Consolidation Of Collapsed Fla. Tower Suits

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 10:04 PM EDT) -- Another resident's lawsuit arising from last week's Florida tower collapse called for all similar suits to be consolidated under the guidance of her counsel from The Moskowitz Law Firm PLLC, Searcy Denney Scarola Barnhart & Shipley PA, and Merlin Law Group PA. Raysa Rodriguez's suit, filed Monday night, appears to be the third brought against the Champlain Towers South Condominium Association Inc. since the June 24 disaster, according to Miami-Dade County court records. Her complaint provides a harrowing account of her escape from her ninth-floor apartment, but also considers the likelihood of more such cases and how best to coordinate them....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS