Export Reg Confusion May Expose Employers To Bias Liability

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 9:48 AM EDT) -- In May, the U.S. Department of Justice announced it reached a settlement with rocket and missile propulsion manufacturer Aerojet Rocketdyne Inc. that resolved a charge brought by a lawful permanent resident who claimed that the manufacturer did not consider the individual for a mechanic position because of his immigration status, and therefore violated the anti-discrimination provision of the Immigration and Nationality Act.[1] The DOJ claimed that Aerojet Rocketdyne relied on a mistaken interpretation of the International Traffic in Arms Regulations that imposed restrictions on the company's ability to hire non-U.S. citizens. This settlement comes in the wake of ongoing DOJ investigations...

