Valassis Tells Jury News Corp. Froze It Out Of Coupon Biz

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 5:35 PM EDT) -- Counsel for retail marketer Valassis Communications Inc. told a New York City federal jury Tuesday in a $200 million antitrust trial that alleged "monopolist" News Corp. schemed to keep it out of the market for in-store coupons, driving it out by 2013. The rival companies, who have done battle before in federal court, gave opening statements in a competition trial expected to last several weeks that is being overseen by Manhattan U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel. Michigan-based Valassis says that New York City-based News Corp., through its News America Marketing In-Store Services LLC unit, violates the Sherman Act by "staggering"...

