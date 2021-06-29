NJ AG Tapped To Lead SEC's Enforcement Division

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 3:45 PM EDT) -- New Jersey's attorney general, Gurbir S. Grewal, will serve as the next enforcement director of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the agency said Tuesday. Grewal will officially become the securities regulator's top enforcer on July 26, according to an SEC announcement, following a shakeup in late April that saw the position vacated by a former Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP partner on whom sanctions were later imposed for conduct in a case she handled as a corporate defense attorney. A former assistant U.S. attorney in New York and New Jersey, Grewal has served as the latter state's top...

