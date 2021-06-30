Imax Drops 11th Circ. Appeal Of Media Co. Awards

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 5:57 PM EDT) -- Imax has voluntarily dismissed its appeal for an Eleventh Circuit rehearing based on an arbitral tribunal's affirmation of two awards issued to a Panamanian media company, backing out of its rehearing petition after the U.S. Supreme Court revoked its decision to review an arbitrability case. The joint motion to dismiss the petition for rehearing, filed by Imax Corp. and Giencourt Investments SA Tuesday, said a settlement agreement was reached between the Canadian large-format film company and the media company, with each party agreeing to bear its own costs. They also agreed to remand the matter back to the district court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS