Ex-Kaiser Worker's ADA Class Claims Should Go, Judge Says

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 1:30 PM EDT) -- An Atlanta federal magistrate judge recommended cutting the proposed class claims from a former Kaiser Permanente employee's disability bias suit, faulting her for failing to alert the EEOC that she wanted to pursue allegations on a group basis before filing suit. In a report and recommendation issued Tuesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Christopher Bly said the court should grant a partial motion to dismiss from Kaiser Permanente Georgia Region. Anteaus Yarbough should not be allowed to proceed with the proposed class action under the Americans with Disabilities Act because she didn't mention other employees when she filed a pre-suit discrimination charge with...

