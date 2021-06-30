Maynard Cooper-Led GTIS Sells $300M Of Rental Homes

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 2:21 PM EDT) -- Represented by Maynard Cooper & Gale PC, GTIS said Wednesday it sold a portfolio of nearly 1,100 single-family rental home properties for $300 million, as the real estate investment group shifts its focus toward building rental communities. GTIS Partners said in a statement that the sale of the 1,081 properties across Atlanta and Nashville to an undisclosed buyer comes after the group sold another 2,630 homes over the last three and a half years for $400 million. Additionally, GTIS said it has another 376 homes that it's either sold or is in the process of selling. "This sale represents an important milestone...

