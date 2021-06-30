'Smallville' Actress Gets 3 Years For Helping Run NXIVM Cult

Law360, New York (June 30, 2021, 3:59 PM EDT) -- A Brooklyn federal judge hit "Smallville" actress Allison Mack with three years in prison Wednesday for assisting the imprisoned head of the NXIVM sex cult in his efforts to victimize women — and for her own acts of cruelty as a cult lieutenant. U.S. District Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis, who took the 38-year-old California woman's guilty plea in 2019 on counts of racketeering and conspiracy, also hit Mack with a $20,000 fine and directed her to surrender to custody on Sept. 29. Judge Garaufis chastised Mack for helping Keith Raniere in his "monstrous" course of lawbreaking, for which he was sentenced...

