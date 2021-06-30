ACLU Sues To Stop Transfers Of Detained Migrants Out Of NJ

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 6:35 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of roughly 100 immigrants currently detained in Essex County, New Jersey, and represented by the American Civil Liberties Union hit the Biden administration with a lawsuit in New Jersey federal court Wednesday, seeking to block immigration officials from transferring them to facilities hundreds of miles away from their lawyers. In a 29-page complaint, named plaintiff Juan Robles, who is an El Salvadoran immigrant, seeks to represent a proposed class of immigrants detained at the Essex County Correctional Facility. The 2,300-bed county jail has been used to detain up to 800 immigrants in recent years, but county officials announced...

