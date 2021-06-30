USDA Calls Suit Over Disadvantaged Farmers Aid Too Broad

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 7:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture has urged a Texas federal judge to limit a proposed class action by white farmers challenging an American Rescue Plan loans program for socially disadvantaged farmers, saying the plaintiffs don't have standing to fight other federal programs that rely on similar classifications. Five white Texas farmers — including a Texas official, Sid Miller, who brought the suit as a private citizen — are seeking an injunction to block the use of racial considerations in Section 1005 of the American Rescue Plan. That part of the law is a debt relief payment program that the USDA says...

