Fed. Circ. Faults Albright's OK Of Patent 'Venue Manipulation'

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 9:13 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday ordered Judge Alan Albright to transfer a patent case out of the Western District of Texas, saying he should not have credited a plaintiff's "ephemeral and artificial" argument that it could not have sued Samsung and LG anywhere else. The appeals court granted the tech giants' mandamus petition and told the Texas federal judge, who now handles over 20% of all patent cases in the United States, to ship the suit to the Northern District of California. It was the latest of a string of Federal Circuit rulings criticizing Judge Albright's handling of transfer motions....

