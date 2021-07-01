GSA Unveils Rule Vetting Federal Leases For Foreign Ties

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 7:24 PM EDT) -- The General Services Administration unveiled an interim rule on Thursday requiring the "immediate owners" of high-security space rented to the federal government to disclose foreign ownership. The interim rule, which went into effect on Wednesday, implements provisions of the Secure Federal Leases from Espionage and Suspicious Entanglements Act, a bipartisan bill that was signed into law late last year. The bill requires the GSA to identify any foreign owners of "high-security spaces" — properties with a security level of three or higher — as well as any foreigners who benefit from partial ownership of the properties. The GSA holds approximately 1,263 leases...

