Biggest Texas Supreme Court Rulings Of The Term

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 2:27 PM EDT) -- In a term during which the coronavirus pandemic loomed large, the Texas Supreme Court had decided 70 cases by the end of June, clearing its docket of argued cases, setting new precedent on immunity for social networking giant Facebook Inc., and clarifying the scope of attorney immunity for transactional work. The high court also cleared sporting goods retail chain Academy Ltd. of an attempt to hold it liable for selling a gun used in a mass shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. It also determined in a matter of first impression that Amazon.com Inc. isn't considered a "seller" of...

