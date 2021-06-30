Reps Urge DOJ To Deny Sacklers Releases In Purdue Ch. 11

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 10:23 PM EDT) -- Two members of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform urged Attorney General Merrick Garland to oppose confirmation of the Chapter 11 plan of drugmaker Purdue Pharma, saying granting releases to the company's ownership would be incompatible with the U.S. Department of Justice's position on non-debtor releases. In the letter sent Tuesday, Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, D-N.Y., and Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, D-Calif., said the Justice Department should use its status as a creditor in the case to vote to reject Purdue's plan because it would release the claims of two dozen states against the Sackler family without those states' consent....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS