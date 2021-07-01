Chinese Drywall Attys Want Redo In 11th Circ. Fee Award

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 2:38 PM EDT) -- Attorneys who represented 497 individual plaintiffs in suits stemming from the defective Chinese drywall MDL asked the full Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday to redo a decision granting class counsel from the MDL attorney fees from past work done on the case. The lawyers seek a rehearing en banc, arguing that the 45% fees granted to the class counsel were unfair given there is no common fund for the individual plaintiffs, or even judicial supervision of a fund. They also suggested that the class counsel should be excluded from benefiting from settlements for plaintiffs they themselves excluded from the global settlement....

