Record Labels Beat RCN Claims In Piracy Suit — For Now

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 9:16 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Wednesday tossed RCN Telecom Services LLC's counterclaims against major record labels and a copyright enforcement business, finding that the internet service provider failed to demonstrate that it was financially harmed from receiving millions of emails that notified it of potential copyright infringement. In a 12-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp ruled that RCN's counterclaim alleging that the record companies and copyright enforcer Rightscorp inundated it with e-mails falls short of pleading a "cognizable economic injury" under California's Unfair Competition Law. RCN claimed that it incurred significant expenses related to its internal "DMCA System,"...

