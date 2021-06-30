James Franco Will Pay $2.2M To End Sexual Exploitation Suit

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 9:19 PM EDT) -- Actor and filmmaker James Franco and his studio partners have agreed to pay more than $2.2 million to resolve two former students' proposed class action claiming the actor's now-shuttered film school dangled acting opportunities in front of female students in exchange for explicit nudity and sex. Franco and his partners at his studio Rabbit Bandini Productions and its school Rabbit Bandini Studio 4 will pay $894,000 to settle the individual claims of former students Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal, who say they were sexually exploited in exchange for career advancement, as well as $1.34 million to a class fund, according to the...

