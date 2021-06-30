SpaceX Must Comply With DOJ Hiring Bias Probe

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 9:11 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday adopted a magistrate judge's recommendation that Elon Musk's SpaceX should be made to comply with a subpoena connected to a U.S. Department of Justice investigation into claims that the rocket company discriminated against potential hires based on citizenship status. In a brief order, U.S. District Judge Dolly M. Gee adopted U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael R. Wilner's March recommendation and ordered Space Exploration Technologies Corp. to comply with the DOJ's subpoena seeking the Social Security cards, green cards and driver's licenses for 3,500 of the rocket company's newly hired employees. "The court accepts the findings and...

