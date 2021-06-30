Judge Blocks Enforcement Of Fla. Social Media Law

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 11:25 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge granted a preliminary injunction Wednesday prohibiting enforcement of a new Florida law that restricts social media companies from blocking political candidates, finding that the law is "nowhere close" to furthering a compelling state interest or being narrowly tailored. U.S. District Judge Robert L. Hinkle found that the law, which prohibits social media companies from deplatforming political candidates, using algorithms to prioritize or curate content by any political candidate, and removing content or posting an addendum to content, "plainly cannot" survive strict free speech scrutiny. "Leveling the playing field — promoting speech on one side of an issue...

