Energy Transfer Sues To Keep Pipeline Risk Info Private

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 5:05 PM EDT) -- An Energy Transfer LP subsidiary sued the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration in an effort to keep secret risk modeling for its Mariner East 2 pipeline that bisects Pennsylvania, arguing that releasing the information could help "criminals or terrorists." Sunoco Pipeline LP is concerned about information that the PHMSA said it plans to make public in response to Freedom of Information Act requests. At issue is a risk assessment about the parts of the pipeline that "would be most impacted by a potential pipeline rupture and the specific distances in which the worst-case impact from a catastrophic pipeline rupture could...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS