Consumers Claim Organic Tampons Unravel During Use

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 4:09 PM EDT) -- Personal care company ALYK Inc. has been hit with a proposed class action in New York federal court by consumers claiming the company's LOLA tampons unravel inside their bodies when removed, which the suit says has forced some users to seek medical help to remove cotton pieces stuck inside them. The lawsuit filed Wednesday alleges that LOLA's 100% organic cotton tampons lack a protective coating to prevent its products from shedding while being used by consumers, which can lead to vaginal infections, irritation, injury and other symptoms. "The defect is a nuisance that no reasonable consumer would expect to incur when...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS