Weil-Led MGM Inks $3.9B Vegas Asset Sale After JV Buyout

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 4:03 PM EDT) -- MGM Resorts said Thursday it has sold two Las Vegas properties to Blackstone for $3.89 billion after spending roughly $2.15 billion to buy out its joint venture partner, in a pair of deals led by Weil Gotshal & Manges. MGM Resorts International, advised by Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP, parted ways with the Vdara Hotel and Spa and the Aria Resort & Casino, both of which are located on the Las Vegas strip and were housed under a joint venture known as CityCenter Holdings LLC. The sale came after MGM Resorts purchased the 50% portion it didn't already own in CityCenter...

