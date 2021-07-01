Weinstein Accuser Defends Bid For Ch. 11 Expenses

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 8:59 PM EDT) -- An accuser of disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein is seeking approval of a modified request for reimbursement of legal expenses for contributions to the Chapter 11 case of The Weinstein Co., saying she has reached a compromise with the company's liquidating trustee in the face of several objections. In a reply filed Wednesday, former actress, screenwriter and producer Louisette Geiss, who is serving as co-chair of the official committee of unsecured creditors, asked the Delaware bankruptcy court to grant payment for expenses that attorneys with Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP and Brown Rudnick LLP incurred in relation to a mediation process...

