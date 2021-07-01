Only $48M In Insurance For Collapsed Condo Worries Judge

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 4:35 PM EDT) -- Word that the Florida condominium building that partially collapsed last week has at most $48 million available in insurance coverage prompted a state judge to caution Thursday that allocating the limited funds to victims will pose "very serious" issues. During an emergency Zoom hearing covering the first four lawsuits related to the disaster in the town of Surfside, Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Michael A. Hanzman stressed the sensitive nature of the cases. Rescue workers are still sifting through rubble in search of missing inhabitants, but the court also needs to move expeditiously and carefully to maximize the recovery for victims....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS