Lyft Says Investors Don't Need Pre-IPO 'Play-By-Play'

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Lyft urged a California state judge Thursday to toss a proposed securities class action alleging the ride-hailing giant misled investors before its 2019 initial public offering, arguing that Lyft isn't obligated to give investors a financial "play-by-play" if internal revenue targets miss the mark. During a hearing broadcast telephonically, Lyft's counsel Susan E. Engel of Latham & Watkins LLP argued that the investors were making "apples to oranges comparisons" by pointing to Lyft's various internal market share and revenue estimates, which she noted changed over time and were based on different methodologies and different markets. Engel said none of Lyft's statements...

