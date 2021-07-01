Ex-Turner Manager Gets 51 Months For Stiffing IRS On Bribes

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 4:09 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge sentenced former Turner Construction project manager Vito Nigro to more than four years in prison Thursday for dodging taxes on $1.8 million in bribes he took while awarding work projects for Bloomberg LP's New York City offices. At a hearing conducted via video, U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres ordered the 60-year-old New Jersey man to surrender to custody on Sept. 13. "This was a serious crime. The obligation to pay taxes is one of the fundamental building blocks of our society. The public is the victim of Mr. Nigro's fraud," she said. Judge Torres also ordered Nigro...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS