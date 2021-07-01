Brooklyn US Atty's Pretrial Remarks Fair Game, Judge Says

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 8:46 PM EDT) -- The Brooklyn U.S. attorney's office has not exhibited a "pattern" of unfair media statements about defendants and did not deprive an alleged bank robber of a fair trial by publicly mentioning the man's "spree," a federal judge ruled Thursday. U.S. District Judge Dora Irizarry refused to dismiss bank robbery charges against defendant Gerod Woodberry over statements made by then-U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Richard Donoghue as Woodberry was taken into custody on a criminal complaint. Prosecutors claim Woodberry committed two robberies and two attempted robberies before being arrested for the first time on Jan. 8, 2020. He...

