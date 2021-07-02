Akerman Partner Named Receiver For Collapsed Fla. Condo

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 3:12 PM EDT) -- A Florida state judge appointed Akerman LLP partner Michael I. Goldberg on Friday to take the reins from the board of the South Florida condominium that partially collapsed last week and authorized him to make payments to help victims with alternate housing and end-of-life services. Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Michael A. Hanzman appointed Goldberg as a receiver, effective immediately, during a Zoom hearing after counsel for the condo association informed the court that the available board members — one is still missing after the June 24 disaster — had unanimously given their consent to bringing Goldberg on as a neutral expert...

