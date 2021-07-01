Chicago Alderman, Aide Indicted On Bribery Charges

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 9:47 PM EDT) -- A longtime member of the Chicago City Council and her chief of staff were indicted Thursday for allegedly accepting construction improvements and furniture for their personal homes in exchange for giving contractors city assistance on a development project in her far south side ward, the U.S. Department of Justice said. Alderman Carrie M. Austin, 72, faces one count of conspiring to use interstate facilities to promote bribery, two counts of using interstate facilities to promote bribery and one count of willfully making materially false statements to the FBI, according to the indictment, while her Chief of Staff Chester Wilson Jr., 55,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS