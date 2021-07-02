ERISA Thwarts Clinic's NFL Benefits Suit, 5th Circ. Agrees

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 4:05 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel has affirmed a Texas federal court's decision that federal employment law preempts a medical clinic's state-law claims against the NFL for allegedly interfering with business by telling insurer Cigna not to pay players' work-related claims. The appeals court held in an unpublished decision Thursday that Advanced Physicians should have brought claims under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act rather than Illinois state law. "[T]he 'essence' of Advanced's complaint is that the NFL wrongfully facilitated a coverage denial," the three-judge panel said in a unanimous four-page decision. "ERISA ... allows beneficiaries like Advanced to vindicate that claim." Because a central...

