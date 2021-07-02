Ex-Delta Workers Seek Clearance For ERISA Class Action

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 2:22 PM EDT) -- Former Delta contract workers who say the airline illegally slashed their retirement benefits because they received lump-sum payments to resolve workers' compensation claims asked a federal judge for class status and a quick win in the case. In a pair of memorandums filed Thursday in Minnesota federal court, the ex-workers made their case for certification of over 163 former Delta employees and also urged the court to follow to its logical conclusion its February decision denying Delta's bid to toss their Employee Retirement Income Security Act case. In that court order, U.S. District Judge Joan N. Ericksen had held that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS