US Targets Military, Mining Cos. With New Myanmar Curbs

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT) -- The U.S. unveiled new sanctions and export controls against individuals and businesses tied to the Myanmar military on Friday as part of its ongoing response to the military's overthrow of the elected government. The U.S. Department of the Treasury froze and blocked the assets of seven "key members" of the Myanmar military, including three members of the State Administrative Council — the military junta currently governing the Southeast Asian country — and four ministers. The regime has instituted a violent crackdown against the opposition protests that swept over Myanmar in the wake of the Feb. 1 coup. As of Friday, the overthrow...

