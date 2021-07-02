Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

High Court To Weigh Dismissal Of Northwestern ERISA Fight

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 10:21 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Friday to review the Seventh Circuit's decision to toss a proposed class action against Northwestern University, wading into one of the hottest topics in ERISA litigation: how to get a challenge to a retirement plan's fees and investments past a motion to dismiss.

Benefits attorneys have had their eyes on the high court petition by Northwestern workers, as it has huge stakes for the continued prevalence of Employee Retirement Income Security Act litigation challenging retirement plans' fees and investments.

Such litigation has steadily grown in popularity since the first wave of fee suits were filed in...

