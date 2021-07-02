High Court Vacates Border Wall Case After Construction Halt

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 3:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday vacated a decision blocking the diversion of U.S. Department of Defense funding for border wall projects, following the Biden administration's decision to rescind that funding and stop further construction. Having previously agreed to hear the Trump administration's challenge to a split Ninth Circuit decision that had found that the DOD did not have the authority to transfer $2.5 billion in counternarcotics program funding to help finance construction of the wall, the justices vacated and remanded both that circuit court ruling and an underlying district court decision. "The district court should consider what further proceedings are...

