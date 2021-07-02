Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

High Court Vacates Border Wall Case After Construction Halt

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 3:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday vacated a decision blocking the diversion of U.S. Department of Defense funding for border wall projects, following the Biden administration's decision to rescind that funding and stop further construction.

Having previously agreed to hear the Trump administration's challenge to a split Ninth Circuit decision that had found that the DOD did not have the authority to transfer $2.5 billion in counternarcotics program funding to help finance construction of the wall, the justices vacated and remanded both that circuit court ruling and an underlying district court decision.

"The district court should consider what further proceedings are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!