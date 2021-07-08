Illinois Biometric Privacy Cases To Watch In 2nd Half Of 2021

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 7:05 PM EDT) -- The evolving landscape of biometric privacy litigation in Illinois could be significantly altered by pending state and federal cases considering the timing of claims under the state's landmark statute and whether employee privacy claims are preempted by the Illinois workers' compensation law. The Illinois Supreme Court has agreed to consider whether the state's workers' compensation law preempts claims for statutory damages under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, a state law requiring informed consent and certain disclosures before the collection, use and storage of biometric information, such as fingerprints. The Seventh Circuit has been asked to decide whether BIPA claims accrue with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS