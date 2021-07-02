Tech Co. Shareholders Sue In Del. Over CEO's Voting Control

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Pension fund shareholders in the software company The Trade Desk Inc. have sued its board and officers in Delaware Chancery Court alleging misleading charter and bylaw maneuvers that preserved the CEO's control of the business despite his sale of supervoting shares below a level that would have ended his voting clout. The proposed three-count class suit by City Pension Fund for Firefighters and Police Officers in the City of Miami, filed late Thursday, accused CEO Jeff Green, key officers and the company's board of lining up a misleading proxy vote in late 2020 on amending rules for a Class B stock "dilution...

