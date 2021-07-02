Justices To Mull Discovery Stays In State Securities Suits

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 12:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Friday to consider whether the mandatory discovery stays afforded to securities class actions under federal law apply in state court. The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to consider whether mandatory discovery stays in securities class actions apply in state court. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Pivotal Software Inc. put the question before the high court in May, arguing that a California state judge improperly refused to press pause on discovery in a securities suit against the former cloud computing company while a motion to dismiss was still pending. Investors filed claims in both state and federal...

