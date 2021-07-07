Condo Collapse A 'Wake-Up Call' For Fla. Regulatory Overhaul

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Statewide inspection standards and mandatory reserves for condominium associations are just some of the potential changes to the Florida Condominium Code that could be coming after the collapse of the 12-story condominium in Surfside, a disaster that attorneys say has been a wake-up call to state and local officials about how little oversight there is on aging multifamily buildings. Just as Hurricane Andrew in 1992 prompted South Florida to strengthen its building codes, the Champlain Towers South tragedy, where 46 people are confirmed dead and 94 remain missing, is going to force state and local officials to reevaluate how condos are...

