Ga. Court Tosses $22M Judgment Against Atlanta Transit

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 7:04 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals on Friday tossed out a $22 million judgment against Atlanta's public transport agency, saying a trial court unfairly instructed the jury about missing surveillance video of a bus passenger before she fell down its steps. The court said a new trial should be held against the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority because it was a "complete mystery" whether the missing video would have helped or hindered its defense. MARTA and one of its bus drivers were sued by the daughter of Jaccolah Johnson, who was left in a vegetative state after falling down the steps of...

