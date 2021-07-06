Treasury Erases Sanctions On International Criminal Court

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 4:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control published a final rule on Tuesday that formally erased Trump-era sanctions against the International Criminal Court's top prosecutor and a senior official. The final rule rescinded the regulation implementing the national emergency declaration that authorized economic sanctions and visa bans against ICC Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda and Phakiso Mochochoko, the head of the ICC's Jurisdiction, Complementarity and Cooperation Division. Human rights organizations had opposed the national emergency declaration and the resulting sanctions, calling them an attack on multilateral bodies. Members of the U.S. legal community also scrutinized the policy, with the...

