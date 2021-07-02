Fla. Class Action Survives Sugar Industry Dismissal Bids

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 8:19 PM EDT) -- Florida residents' proposed class action against Florida Crystals Corp., United States Sugar Corp. and other leading sugar producers over air pollution caused by their pre-harvest sugarcane burns survived another round of motions to dismiss from the companies, although a federal judge trimmed two counts in his ruling Friday. In his 17-page order, U.S. District Judge Rodney Smith tossed claims that the burns result in the equivalent of an uncompensated property taking or battery by the sugar farms, but he found that the residents have adequately pled that they have standing to bring claims over particulate matter and other pollutants and said...

