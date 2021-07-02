Jury Convicts Medical Imaging CEO In $250M Health Fraud

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 8:55 PM EDT) -- The CEO of several medical imaging companies was found guilty by a California federal jury Friday in connection with a $250 million scheme that involved bribes, kickbacks and fraud through the state workers' compensation system for medical services. Sam Sarkis Solakyan, 40, operated diagnostic imaging facilities throughout California and was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit honest services mail fraud and health care fraud, and 11 counts of honest services mail fraud. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California, evidence presented at trial showed that Solakyan conspired with others from mid-2013 to November 2016...

